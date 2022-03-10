Chelsea could be deducted nine points when sanctions are reviewed in May

Chelsea could reportedly be deducted nine points when sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich are reviewed in May.

That’s according to Rob Draper in the tweet below, with the Blues currently hit hard by the government’s actions against Abramovich due to his apparent closeness to Russian president Vladimir Putin…

Chelsea can no longer give new contracts to players or make transfers, and only season ticket holders can attend matches so that Abramovich can no longer profit from his ownership of the west London side.

This also prevents Chelsea from being sold, so all in all they could soon be in a pretty disastrous financial situation, which could lead them to go into administration.

If that does happen, Draper notes that this means the club could be docked nine points by the end of the season.

CFC take on Norwich City in the Premier League tonight with all of this going on in the background, and it will be interesting to see how the team fares in what is likely to be a very strange end to the season for them.

