Chelsea fans can no longer attend games or buy club merchandise as Abramovich sanctioned

The sanctioning of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich means that the club’s fans can no longer buy tickets to attend games.

See below as Dan Roan of the BBC explains what this development means for the Blues, who are allowed to carry on the day to day running of the club, with their matches still able to continue.

However, only season ticket holders can attend Chelsea games, and club merchandise shops have ceased operating so that Abramovich can no longer benefit financially from his ownership of the west London giants.

The government have sanctioned a number of Russian oligarchs amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and Abramovich had been trying to sell Chelsea.

It now seems he’ll be unable to do so as his assets have been frozen, putting the Blues into a strange state of limbo.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and the money he’s invested in the club has given them huge amounts of success in the last two decades.

