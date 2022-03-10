West Ham United are reportedly set to try again for the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Hammers’ pursuit of the talented young Uruguay international following a failed effort to land him in January.

West Ham made a bid of around £37.43m for the Benfica ace in the final week of the winter window, but were unable to get a deal over the line.

David Moyes lacks depth up front, being overly reliant on Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen for goals this season, so there’s surely room for Nunez in this squad.

The 22-year-old looks an exciting prospect and has also been linked with other clubs in recent times.

Still, Romano had this to say on West Ham’s pursuit of Nunez, as he told his podcast: “Darwin Nunez: top striker from Benfica. We know it will be a summer of strikers. And so West Ham wanted him in the final week of the transfer window in January, and they will try again.

“So Darwin Nunez, West Ham – but also other English important clubs will be [interested].”