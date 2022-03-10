Ex-Man United ace explains what Pochettino or Ten Hag need to be a success at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has made it clear that whoever becomes the club’s next manager will need to be given time and support in the job.

The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season, with Ralf Rangnick now in place as interim manager until the end of the campaign.

It’s widely expected that Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag will eventually take over, and Chadwick doesn’t seem to have a particular preference out of the two.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red Devil made it clear that the most important thing is that Man Utd give their full backing to the next manager in this “pivotal” moment in the club’s history.

“Ten Hag’s a really gifted manager who’s done great things at Ajax, but whoever it is just needs everyone to get behind them,” Chadwick said.

“Obviously Pochettino’s a great manager too, but whoever it is I’m sure the fans will back them, and they need to all be behind them if they’re going to get it right.

“This is a really pivotal time in United’s history, they need to get it right now because they haven’t with the last few appointments. Hopefully whoever comes in is given the time to build something special at the club.”

United have made a number of poor appointments since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, so it will be interesting to see who comes next and if they can finally enjoy some success after a difficult decade at Old Trafford.