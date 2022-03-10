Exclusive: Chelsea defender’s entourage banking on PSG to make lucrative offer

Antonio Rudiger will not hesitate to leave Chelsea for free this summer and is waiting to learn which club will make the most financially attractive offer.

Despite being a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger, 29, has so far failed to agree to a new contract and could now leave the club, once his contract expires, at the end of the season.

Since joining from Roma back in 2017 in a deal worth just over £30m, the Germany international has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs.

Best known for his flamboyant but commanding nature, although sometimes unpredictable, there is no denying that Rudiger has not shone under Blues’ boss Thomas Tuchel.

MORE: Exclusive: Positive update for Arsenal regarding potential Liverpool transfer raid

However, with time ticking on his current deal, there is now a growing belief inside Chelsea that they will be forced to bid farewell to the 29-year-old.

CaughtOffside understands that although Rudiger has not yet reached an agreement with any club, all top European clubs are interested in signing him.

This gives the defender an incredible amount of control and sources close to the player have revealed to us that they are in fact waiting to see which club presents the best offer.

We understand that Bayern Munich is the side that has expressed the most interest, largely due to their desire for Rudiger to replace Nikolas Sule, who recently agreed to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

However, as the end of the season approaches, the defender’s entourage is growing in confidence that Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain could make an offer that gazumps the rest of the chasing pack.

? Antonio Rudiger is waiting to see which club makes most attractive offer, CaughtOffside understands. Bayern wants him to replace Sule (who is joining Dortmund) but defender’s entourage is confident PSG will offer big. All top European clubs keen. Money main motivator ? pic.twitter.com/ZlJO1RqIiJ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 10, 2022

Mauricio Pochettino’s men crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid on Wednesday, but that appears not to have caused any concerns about a potential mega-money offer.

Manchester United, as well as Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos, have also enquired with the intention of understanding the player’s motives ahead of a potential move.