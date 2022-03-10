Ex-Red “unsure” world class star would choose Liverpool transfer over Chelsea

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas admits he’s unsure if Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde would want to seal a transfer to Anfield.

The highly-rated Frenchman has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe in recent times, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future.

Liverpool don’t exactly need a new defender right now, but Fichajes have claimed they’re alongside the likes of Chelsea in targeting Kounde this summer.

There’s no doubt Kounde is a quality player who’d make a big impact at Chelsea due to their current situations with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who will both be out of contract at the end of the season.

Thomas, however, doesn’t think Kounde would join Liverpool because he wouldn’t want to go somewhere where he wouldn’t be the automatic first choice.

“I am all for having two good players in every position, but as a player I am unsure as to why you would want to come in and be third or fourth choice when you can go and be first choice at another club,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“Football is a short career and is all about enjoying. Liverpool also have Joe Gomez who can be quality so I don’t think that another CB is a priority for the club.”