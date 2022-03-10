Manchester United have reportedly made it known to Bayern Munich that they’d be ready to make a transfer offer for Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international is arguably the best player in the world at the moment, having been desperately unlucky not to pick up the Ballon d’Or in the last two years after hitting the best form of his career.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games in the 2019/20 season, helping Bayern win the treble, only for the Ballon d’Or ceremony to be cancelled that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the former Borussia Dortmund man has continued to shine, scoring 48 goals in 40 games last season, while he’s on 42 goals in 35 appearances so far this season.

The 33-year-old’s current contract expires in 2023, however, and Bild report that Man Utd are interested in trying to lure him to Old Trafford.

Despite his age, this would surely be a tremendous signing for the Red Devils, who could do with replacing Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front.

There are also doubts over the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with Lewandowski a clear upgrade.

Lewandowski Man Utd transfer endorsed by ex-Red Devil

Former United ace Luke Chadwick has spoken to CaughtOffside in the past about how much he’d like to see Lewandowski at his old club.

“Without a shadow of a doubt (United should be in for Lewandowski),” Chadwick said last year. “The man’s record in the game is undeniable.

“It’s quite surprising after the last two seasons he’s had with Bayern that he’s looking to move, but similarly to Kane he’s not getting any younger; it might be his last opportunity to come and play in the Premier League, the best league in the world.

“I’m sure all the big hitters in the Premier League will be looking at him. He’d be a great signing for United, we’ve mentioned Haaland and Kane, but he’s the other one who’d really offer that volume of goals that are realistic targets.

“Chelsea have been linked with a few players and Tuchel’s career in Germany might give him that personal edge, but he’s certainly another number 9 who could add something to any squad, and would give United that X-factor to help them win trophies.

“If he is available I’m sure United would be interested and would try and be involved if a bidding war takes off.”