Growing confidence that Barcelona can re-sign Lionel Messi this summer after PSG nightmare

There is growing confidence that Barcelona could seal the emotional transfer return of the Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentina international left the Nou Camp at the end of last season, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, but his time in the French capital hasn’t gone to plan.

According to El Nacional, there now seems to be belief among key figures, including Barcelona manager Xavi and Messi himself, that a return to the Catalan giants could be possible.

The report states that although this seemed impossible a few weeks ago, the mood now seems to be changing, and Barcelona could fund the move by offloading the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, while Ousmane Dembele’s departure on a free transfer would also free up space on their wage bill.

Messi has not looked his usual self at PSG, and failed to get them past Real Madrid in last night’s hugely disappointing Champions League exit.

The 34-year-old never really looked like he wanted to leave Barca, as he cut an emotional figure in his farewell press conference last summer, so perhaps he’d relish the chance to go back for a second spell.