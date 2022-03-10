Exclusive: Positive update for Arsenal regarding potential Liverpool transfer raid

Liverpool are unlikely to be in the running for the transfer of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka unless there is a “seismic” development involving the future of someone like Mohamed Salah.

This is the view of the Guardian’s Andy Hunter, speaking in an upcoming episode of CaughtOffside TV, which will be on YouTube later today.

Salah’s Liverpool contract is due to expire in 2023, and fans are sure to be desperate to see the Egypt international put pen to paper on a new deal.

Hunter seems confident that there’s a pathway for Liverpool to do that, provided they pay their star player what he’s worth.

Despite talk of Saka being a potential Liverpool transfer target, Hunter dismissed the speculation and explained why he can’t see Salah going down the path of someone like Luis Suarez by pushing for a move away from Anfield for something bigger.

“Who knows what’s going to happen with Mo Salah? That’s the key to a lot of things at the moment,” Hunter said.

“The only way I would see something like Saka happening is from a knock-on effect of something seismic like Salah going. But I don’t see that, I don’t see it.

“With Salah, to me this one doesn’t look like ones in the past like Suarez, where you see that they’ve had a clear career path in their minds.

“I don’t see that with Salah. It’s a question of ‘pay me what I’m worth and I’ll stay’.”

Salah has been one of the best players in the world in recent years, but one imagines Liverpool fans would also welcome a hugely exciting young talent like Saka as a long-term replacement.

For now, however, Arsenal fans can maybe breathe a sigh of relief over keeping the in-form 20-year-old.