Exclusive: Ex-Red names potential Liverpool signing who’s more realistic than Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has commented on some potential transfer targets for his old club this summer, admitting his doubts about the Reds potentially signing Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund wonderkid is one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and though Enrique is a fan of his, he can’t see Liverpool paying the money required to bring him to Anfield.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside TV in an upcoming episode which will be up on YouTube later, Enrique instead suggested that he was more optimistic about possibly signing Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

“I don’t think there’s any chance that we’ll sign Bellingham, in my opinion,” Enrique told CaughtOffside.

“It would be a massive signing, but I don’t think Liverpool is going to pay this kind of money. The only time we did it was with Van Dijk and Alisson. I don’t think it’s an option.

“The more realistic one is Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. That’s the one I think is going to happen. I want Bellingham but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian also discussed who Liverpool might be looking for, and sounded slightly more hopeful about Bellingham, talking up his personality and describing him as a player who would “enhance” the club’s midfield.