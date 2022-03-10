Tottenham are reportedly among four clubs pursuing a potential transfer deal for want-away Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer.

Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester City are also mentioned as suitors for Gomez, who supposedly plans to push for a move away from Anfield, according to 90min.

The England international hasn’t played regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s side for a while now, despite previously showing huge potential as Virgil van Dijk’s main defensive partner.

A combination of factors have worked against Gomez, with his poor fitness record and the improved form of Joel Matip seeing him fall down the pecking order.

One imagines, however, that Gomez could be a fine signing for Spurs as they look to improve at the back and generally revamp the squad so it’s more to Antonio Conte’s liking.

Newcastle would also do well to add a talent like Gomez to their ranks as they look to make a splash under their new owners, and that could give them the edge over other clubs in the transfer market as Liverpool surely won’t sell him on the cheap.

West Ham and Leicester could also be tempting destinations for the 24-year-old, as they’d give him the chance to play more often, whilst still being competitive in the top half of the Premier League table.