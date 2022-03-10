Long-term transfer target of Arsenal and Man United nearing Juventus exit

Long-term Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Paulo Dybala is nearing the exit door at current club Juventus.

Dybala, who has been a central figure at Juventus since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport have indicated that following a number of niggling injuries the opinion of the Juventus hierarchy with regards to his unquestionable importance has wavered, and they are now more open to allowing him to leave on a free at the end of the season.

This could be the invitation the likes of long-term admirers Manchester United and Arsenal could need in order to make a transfer happen.

Both clubs will be in need of fresh recruits in the summer, with attacking options at both clubs set to be depleted when the contracts of a number of high profile attackers expire in the summer.

It could well depend on which side accomplish a top four finish and subsequently claim a spot in next season’s Champions League, who secure the signature of the 28-year-old Argentine.

Dybala is a versatile asset, but plays his best football in behind another striker.