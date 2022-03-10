Manchester United warned they might struggle to find buyers for major transfer flop

Manchester United have been warned that they may struggle to find clubs willing to pay up for the transfer of a flop like Harry Maguire.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas discussed Man Utd’s current plight, explaining that what’s going on at Old Trafford is far from good enough for a club of this size.

Thomas says the only positive coming out of United right now is the form of exciting youngster Anthony Elanga, who has had more of a first-team role in recent times.

When it comes to the Red Devils trying to offload their previous flop signings, however, Thomas expects there could be a problem.

“United look extremely disjointed right now,” Thomas said.

“There are glimpses of cohesion but they cannot keep that up for long periods which is clear to see. The brightest thing out of that club right now is the emergence of Elanga.

“The senior players at the club need to come together and fight for their team because what is currently going on isn’t the standards of Manchester United.

“As for the players leaving, I also think that will be a hard task as United would require a large transfer some for the players, and the buying club would also need to pay massive aces to each player.

“Given the form of Maguire for example, I don’t see a club that would be willing to make that jump.”