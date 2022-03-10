Manchester United considering risky £25million attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a slightly risky signing up front in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils clearly have issues in attack as Cristiano Ronaldo struggles for form, with Marcus Rashford’s future also in some doubt, as per a recent report from 90min.

Man Utd could now look to strengthen up top with a surprise move for Lyon striker Mousa Dembele, who could be on the move for around £25million, according to the Daily Mail.

Dembele isn’t the most convincing option, however, with just nine goals in 22 games so far this season, and only one last season, which was partly spent on loan at Atletico Madrid.

United can surely do better than this, and in truth most fans would surely much rather see Rashford stay at the club and made into the first-choice at centre-forward.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick suggested that could be Rashford’s best long-term position as he made it clear he wanted to see the England international stay at Old Trafford.

“I’d be surprised to see Rashford go. It would be disappointing, he’s a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there,” Chadwick said.

He added: “I’d guess Rashford probably sees himself as more of a number 9, but he’s never really had a regular run in that position. Hopefully he’ll nail down a position and we can see him get back to best form we’ve seen from him in the past.”