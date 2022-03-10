Exclusive: Chelsea chief’s future in doubt following Roman Abramovich sanctioning

Chelsea FC
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is considering her future at Stamford Bridge following today’s news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned.

The Russian-Canadian business executive has been a long serving and key figure for Chelsea in the Abramovich era, but CaughtOffside understands she is now considering leaving her role at the club.

Granovskaia would be a big loss for the Blues, with senior club sources confirming that she could leave her role at some point in the near future, though she herself faces no threats over being sanctioned as well…

Chelsea have been hugely successful under Abramovich, who bought the club back in 2003 and invested huge sums of money in the transfer market to turn the west London giants into a major force in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Today’s news, however, throws the future of the club into huge uncertainty, as the sanctions on Abramovich prevent him from selling the club, and prevent the team from making signings, or handing out new contracts, or even having fans buy tickets to attend games.

If CFC enter into administration they could also face being docked points in the Premier League when the sanctions are reviewed in May.

