Gary Neville makes strange Manchester United transfer claim involving Liverpool star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made a slightly dodgy claim involving Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

We’re not sure we’re convinced by this, but Neville insists he would rather have Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland at Man Utd over Salah.

This is despite Neville admitting that Salah has been in world class form this season, with the Egypt international proving unplayable in the Premier League at times.

Neville, however, seems to feel that if United were to make a marquee signing up front, then one of Mbappe or Haaland would be the better option.

“At times earlier in the season, Salah was at a level that was the best in the world, and he still could be,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But if you said to me I could sign one player for Manchester United tomorrow, I would still probably go for Mbappe or Haaland over Salah.

“It’s not a Liverpool thing, I think Salah is absolutely amazing, but I just think Mbappe has got the ability to be out-of-this-world special.

“There is no doubt Salah is world class, but Mbappe has got something different, that edge, something that is that good, it could make him one of the true greats.”

While there’s no doubt that all three of those players are world class talents, it’s hard to make a case for even world class young players like Mbappe or Haaland to come in over a proven and experienced performer like Salah.

Mbappe has only ever played in Ligue 1, while Haaland is yet to truly challenge himself at a club that’s expected to win the big games and pick up trophies.

Salah, meanwhile, has little more to prove after winning the Champions League and Premier League titles with Liverpool, consistently performing in the biggest games against the biggest teams.

Let’s face it, United would kill for someone like that right now, and can’t afford to be picky.