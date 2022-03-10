Approach made: Global superstar asks PSG to let him negotiate Man United transfer

Manchester United are reportedly trying to seal an ambitious transfer swoop for Brazilian superstar Neymar.

The 30-year-old has an offer from Man Utd and has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club as he wants to play in the Premier League before his career is done, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report states that United have already made an offer to Neymar, and one imagines the Brazil international would be a tempting signing for the Red Devils as they look to strengthen upfront next season.

Although Neymar hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his time at PSG, and once again failed to help the club make progress in the Champions League as they were knocked out by Real Madrid last night, he was once considered one of the best players in the world.

On his day, Neymar is a hugely exciting talent and a joy to watch, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

El Nacional report that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave United and join PSG, so perhaps there could be some prospect of a swap deal between these two clubs.

If Ronaldo did leave, Neymar could be an ideal replacement to give the club some spark and a goal threat up top.