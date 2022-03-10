Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for why this Manchester City star will never win the Ballon d’Or

Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided a bizarre reason for why star attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva will never win the Ballon d’Or.

Guardiola believes the one thing stopping the 27-year-old Portuguese international from ever having a chance of winning football’s most coveted individual prize is his lack of presence on social media.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola professed that in order to win the Ballon d’Or in the modern age, a player must be on social media.

He said: “He is never going to win the Ballon d’Or because you have to be on social media, you have to not just win but score a lot of goals and Bernardo does not have that quality.”

The scoring goals part of the argument certainly seems fair, with most of the awards being given to a player who is considered a forward.

However, as the dominant years of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wane, the latest other figure to win the award is Luka Modric, a midfielder for Real Madrid. Although Robert Lewandowski probably feels somewhat aggrieved given the high level of performances he continues to provide.

Silva has been back to his best this season, and while raw goals and assist stats may not reflect his full ability, he play’s with such an ease on the eye that it is impossible not to consider him one of the worlds best at the moment.

