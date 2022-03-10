“He is NOT right for Manchester United” – Pochettino ripped to shreds for PSG collapse vs Real Madrid

Manchester United fans won’t have been too impressed with the way Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain side fell apart against Real Madid in the Champions League last night.

PSG were 2-0 up on aggregate before a stunning quick-fire hat-trick from Karim Benzema turned the tie around at the Bernabeu, with Pochettino’s side unable to respond as they threw away the tie from a strong position.

The Argentine tactician has been strongly linked as one of the main candidates for the Man Utd job, but Mark Goldbridge is now convinced that the former Tottenham head coach is not right for the Old Trafford hot seat…

Pochettino has also been linked with the Real Madrid job, but one imagines Carlo Ancelotti is in a much safer position now after last night’s result.

As for United, they could also be tempted to turn to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to take over in the summer.

