Premier League clubs immediately look to take advantage of Chelsea’s situation with moves for young stars

There’s no doubt that the current situation at Chelsea is worrying in regards to their long-term future, but it appears that their rival clubs have wasted little time in trying to take advantage of their woes.

The potential ban on signing players to new contracts could see some key players depart for nothing this summer when their deals expire, but it also looks like they could lose out on some potential stars of the future too:

Chelsea’s rivals have wasted no time in taking advantage of their recruitment ban. Know of at least two young players who were about to sign with Chelsea’s academy who’ve been approached today by top six clubs. — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) March 10, 2022

The fact that it’s six clubs shows that it’s not just one team who’s smelling blood and looking for any kind of advantage, it’s clear that these players are incredibly highly rated and nobody wants to hang around when they could be available.

At this stage, it’s fair to say that Chelsea probably have bigger problems to worry about so losing some talented kids might be the least of their worries, but it would be interesting to see in a few years who they will lose because of this and how talented the players are.