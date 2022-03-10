PSG contributed to their own downfall and must feel the full weight of UEFA punishments for confronting the referee, says Mark Halsey

I saw the incident between Karim Benzema and Gianluigi Donnarumma and didn’t think it was a foul.

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper should’ve got rid of the ball a lot sooner, and had it been a clear and obvious error then VAR would’ve got involved, so they obviously didn’t think it was a clear and obvious error by the referee.

It’s one of those that’s a bit subjective maybe, but I didn’t think it was a foul and I’m not sure what PSG are complaining about. I’m afraid PSG contributed to their own downfall in that situation and Real Madrid took punished them.

As for the referees being confronted by the directors – that’s not something that’s ever happened to me before in my career.

One thing I will say is security should not have let them down there, so UEFA will have to look into these allegations and look at how the directors were able to get to the dressing room area. And if there was any physical contact, which has been alleged, then UEFA need to do a full investigation.

If it is the case that the alleged assault took place then PSG will feel the full weight of UEFA, and rightly so.