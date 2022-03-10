Reinvented Newcastle star says he wants to stay with Magpies for ‘many years’

Despite struggling for form while playing under former manager Steve Bruce, Newcastle United’s Joelinton has reinvented himself under Eddie Howe.

Previously deployed as a lone striker, the Brazilian struggled to establish himself as the Geodies’ main man in front of goal.

After scoring just 12 times in 107 appearances, Joelinton found himself facing an uncertain future.

However, following the club’s blockbuster £300m takeover last year and Howe’s appointment, Joelinton now finds himself positioned as a midfielder and that has proven to be a good tactical tweak.

Widely regarded as one of the side’s most improved players, the 25-year-old certainly appears to be enjoying his football again.

In fact, he is so happy at St James’ Park, that while speaking this weekend with the i Magazine, Joelinton told fans he wants to stay with the club for ‘many more years’.

“Newcastle is a massive club and now it’s coming back,” he said.

“We all know the owners’ ambitions. They want to be big – the biggest club in the world – and when you listen to them you think it can be.

“Now everyone in the world is talking about Newcastle and what it can be.

“In Brazil they know it now and I’m happy to be here and I hope to stay for many years here to be part of it.”