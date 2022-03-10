Roman Abramovich sanctioned – here’s what it means for Chelsea sale

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, meaning his assets have now been frozen and he cannot sell the club.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has confirmed that Abramovich has been sanctioned, with the government taking action against a number of Russian oligarchs amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

See below as Dorries confirms the Abramovich news via her official Twitter account…

1/ 4?Putin’s attack on Ukraine continues & we are witnessing new levels of evil by the hour. Today the Government has announced further sanctions against individuals linked to the Russian Government. This list includes Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2022

Nizaar Kinsella of Goal has commented on the news, stating that this means Abramovich would now be blocked from selling Chelsea…

Roman Abramovich is sanctioned by the UK govermnent which will bar the sale of Chelsea, with his assets now frozen. https://t.co/kWyLig8HSZ #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 10, 2022

The Blues will still be able to carry on running day to day, but this news will undoubtedly plunge the club into chaos.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since buying the club in 2003, and they’ve enjoyed tremendous success under his ownership.

CFC were not a major force before Abramovich took over, but his wealth has seen them sign many of the best players in the world, which has given them success in the Premier League and the Champions League over the last two decades.