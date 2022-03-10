Roman Abramovich sanctioned – here’s what it means for Chelsea sale

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, meaning his assets have now been frozen and he cannot sell the club.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has confirmed that Abramovich has been sanctioned, with the government taking action against a number of Russian oligarchs amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

See below as Dorries confirms the Abramovich news via her official Twitter account…

Nizaar Kinsella of Goal has commented on the news, stating that this means Abramovich would now be blocked from selling Chelsea…

The Blues will still be able to carry on running day to day, but this news will undoubtedly plunge the club into chaos.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since buying the club in 2003, and they’ve enjoyed tremendous success under his ownership.

CFC were not a major force before Abramovich took over, but his wealth has seen them sign many of the best players in the world, which has given them success in the Premier League and the Champions League over the last two decades.

