Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Man Utd and decides preferred transfer destination

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided he wants a transfer away from the club after just one season.

The Portugal international has not had the happiest return to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils a long way from being the force they were in his first spell at the club playing under Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to El Nacional, Ronaldo’s family are now unsettled in Manchester and the 37-year-old has his sights set on a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

If Ronaldo does move to PSG, he could be reunited with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, which would have understandable appeal.

Man Utd fans will be disappointed, but it might actually be for the best if this ageing player moves on and allows the club the chance to undergo a proper rebuild.

MUFC will be hiring a new manager in the summer, and could do with some younger players coming in as well as they look to start a new and more successful era after this difficult spell since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

El Nacional also note that Ronaldo could replace Lionel Messi at PSG, with the Argentine possibly returning to Barcelona.