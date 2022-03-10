Spurs considering offering midfielder in effort to sign Southampton defender

Antonio Conte is a fan of Southampton full-back Tino Livramento and is reportedly considering making a move for the breakthrough sensation.

Livramento, 19, has been instrumental in the Saints’ recent form.

Having arrived at St Mary’s from Chelsea last summer in a deal worth just £5.3m, the teenage defender has already cemented him as a first-team regular for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Arguably one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the Premier League, the 19-year-old is undoubtedly destined for very big things and according to recent reports, could find himself subject to an offer from Spurs, despite joining the Saints less than 12-months ago.

It has been reported that Conte is willing to offer midfielder Harry Winks to Southampton in exchange for Livramento.

Whether or not both players give the green light remains to be seen, however, one would argue that the swap deal could benefit both players – less likely to benefit both clubs though, so fans will be forced to wait and see.