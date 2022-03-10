Exclusive: Former Liverpool star hopes for “incredible” appointment to eventually replace Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has talked up the prospect of club legend Steven Gerrard eventually replacing Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager.

The Spaniard, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside TV, said it would be “incredible” to see Gerrard take the reins at Anfield one day, though he admits the Aston Villa boss is not yet world class, even if he has that potential.

Gerrard is still in the early days of his managerial career, but has impressed in stints with Rangers and Villa, while of course he remains one of the all-time great players and captains in Liverpool’s history.

Enrique clearly has high hopes for the former England international, though of course he noted that LFC still have the great Klopp in charge.

“It’s a big question. I really hope so,” Enrique said when asked about Gerrard becoming manager one day.

“It would be incredible. Stevie is becoming a really great manager, he’s still not world class, but what he did at Rangers was amazing and he’s come to Aston Villa and changed the club as well.

“So I really believe that Stevie is going to become a world class manager, but I wouldn’t compare anyone to Klopp at the moment.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian also spoke on the show, which will be out on YouTube later today, and praised Gerrard for his managerial career so far, whilst admitting that there’s probably still a chance of Klopp still being in charge beyond the end of his contract in 2024.

“He’s chosen the clubs he’s managed carefully so far,” Hunter said. “If you’re going to leave Rangers after winning the league, stopping Celtic winning ten in a row, it’s not enough for the Liverpool job, so he knew he had to come to the Premier League.

“I think he’s chosen well and wisely, and I think it’s with that career path in mind.

“Klopp’s under contract until 2024 … the plan he says is to go to 2024 and then he could sign a new contract at the last minute. If you’re FSG you’ll want to sign him up for life, won’t you?”