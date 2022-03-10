Arsenal transfer target may be more likely to end up at Tottenham

Arsenal are reportedly considering in-form Nottingham Forest starlet Djed Spence as one of their summer transfer targets, but he’s not a priority for them.

Tottenham are also interested in Spence, according to the Evening Standard, so it could be good news for them as the Gunners are not expected to make a new right-back one of their main targets this summer.

Spurs, however, could really do with bringing in a talent like Spence to improve their options in that area of the pitch, with Emerson Royal proving a bit of a flop since he joined the north Londoners from Barcelona last summer.

Spence has been a stand-out performer for Championship side Forest this season, proving a superb loan signing from Middlesbrough.

Djed Spence has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham
Arsenal have Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, however, and will also have Hector Bellerin returning from loan next season.

As exciting a talent as Spence is, it probably makes sense for AFC to go all out to strengthen more pressing areas of their squad, with a new striker and midfielder looking much more of a priority.

