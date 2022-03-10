Tottenham insider “100%” behind potential transfer swoop for former Chelsea ace

A Tottenham insider has spoken out on a potential transfer move for Southampton wonderkid Tino Livramento.

The 19-year-old has shone at Southampton, having previously risen up through Chelsea’s academy, and there’s now talk of a big summer move being on the cards for him.

Spurs have been linked with Livramento, while Chelsea also have a buy-back clause which could allow them to re-sign the England youth international for around £38million.

Spurs insider John Wenham, however, hopes to see Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici try to lure the youngster to Tottenham.

“I would take him in a heartbeat,” Wenham told Football Insider.

“Doherty is 29 and Livramento could be our wing-back for the next decade.

“I was always very aware of him when he was at Chelsea, unfortunately, it would have been impossible for us to get him as the clubs just don’t work with us.

“What I’m worried about is Chelsea have a buy-back clause of £38million.

“I would be more than happy for Tottenham to pay that much for him.

“Moving to Tottenham would put him on England’s radar. I am 100% behind Tottenham signing him.

“He has a great height for a full-back and there is a great build to him.

“He also has a load of pace and he’s a London boy, he ticks every single box I have for a new signing.”