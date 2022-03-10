Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has advised Manchester United to take full advantage of Chelsea’s plight by hiring Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.

The Blues are in crisis at the moment after their owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government today, with the club now no longer able to make signings, sell merchandise, or even have fans buy tickets for games.

This is a bit of a nightmare for Chelsea which puts their immediate future into serious doubt, and Carragher has decided to kick them while they’re down by suggesting Man Utd use this opportunity to poach the west London giants’ manager.

Tuchel has done tremendous work at Stamford Bridge, guiding Chelsea to Champions League glory last season after also previously impressing in spells in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd currently have Ralf Rangnick in place as interim manager until the end of the season, but Tuchel could well be the best option to take over permanently in the summer.

Carragher has talked up the German tactician, urging the Red Devils to take advantage of this slightly bizarre situation.

“Manchester United have been presented with the ideal opportunity to recruit the manager who should be their number one target: Thomas Tuchel,” Carragher wrote in his column in the Telegraph.

“Tuchel, like everyone else at Stamford Bridge, will have no idea what the future holds at his current club. No-one can offer him any assurances about how the squad will look at the start of next season given the club’s sale is on hold.

“No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of United’s stature, he must take it.

“United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.”