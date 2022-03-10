UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against PSG directors following conduct after Real Madrid loss

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain’s directors after their conduct following the 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, UEFA have opened the proceedings against club directors Leonardo and owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi after they went down to the match officials dressing room after the game to complain about a foul not being given on Gianluigi Donnarumma, which resulted in the Spanish sides first goal of the night.

PSG were 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe in both games going into the final 45 minutes of the two-legged tie, before a hat-trick from Karim Benzema shattered the French team’s hopes of progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The report indicates UEFA will make a decision on the matter in due course.

It has been alleged that the directors were very confrontational against the referees’ on the night, with the Police needing to be called to cool down the situation.

The loss now means PSG have failed to progress past the last 16 once again, making their record of progression past this point just two times from the last five tournaments, having made the semi-finals last year and the final the year prior, losing out to Bayern Munich on that occasion.