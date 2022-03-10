(Video) Antonio Conte confirms defender out until after international break

Antonio Conte has confirmed that defender Ryan Sessegnon is likely to be out of action until after the international break.

Speaking to reporters during Thursday’s scheduled press conference ahead of the Lilywhites’ Premier League match against Manchester United on Saturday, the Italian said: “The news about Ryan Sessegnon – he had a scan and he has a muscular problem.

“Maybe we’ll see him after the international break.”

If the London-based club is to get one back against Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils following a 3-0 defeat in the season’s earlier fixture, they’ll likely need to be at their best and losing Sessengeon, who has been a key figure in recent months, will not come as good news.

Tottenham Hotspur’s away game against Manchester United is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

