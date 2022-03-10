(Video) Antonio Conte says he is very worried about midfielder

Antonio Conte is going to be without several key players for Spurs’ away game against Manchester United on Saturday evening.

After ruling defender Ryan Sessegnon out until after the international break after the young full-back suffered a muscular problem, Conte has revealed that he is also worried about midfielder Oliver Skipp.

“For sure, I am a bit worried. He started with a groin pain. And then now, we are talking about two months, two months and half, that he is out,” the Italian told reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t have so many midfielders. There is Bentancur and [Pierre-Emile] Hojbejrg and [Harry] Winks. To miss for a lot of time Skipp is not simple, and I have to hope also not to have injuries for our midfielders. Bentancur has had a problem. And to have only two midfielders, you have to hope also to finish the game without injuries.

“For sure this is a problem. I am a bit worried. In the mind of the player [Skipp], there was the desire to come back very soon, as soon as possible. But in this moment, if you ask me, a forecast about his return with the team, I don’t have an answer. I don’t have an answer. For this reason I am really worried, we are talking about a player, who was playing very well. We need to have another midfielder with his type of characteristic.”

Spurs’ crucial game against Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.