Video: Bruno Guimaraes produces brilliant back-heel goal to put Newcastle ahead v Southampton

Bruno Guimaraes may just prove to be an instant hit with Newcastle United, and his brilliant goal today with certainly help.

With goals from Stuart Armstrong and Chris Wood seeing the two sides deadlocked, it was another new signing who put The Magpies in front, with the Brazilian midfielder producing a tantalising back-heel finish from a corner.

If Newcastle hold onto this result then it will mean they have won six games out of their last seven. Eddie Howe’s ruthless squad reshuffle has worked wonders for them since January, allowing them to get well clear of the relegation zone.

You can watch the goal below.

Unreal from Bruno Guimaraes pic.twitter.com/gWGG9zNbCy — hendo out (@BallxrSturridge) March 10, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and beIN Sport