Video: Chelsea double their lead v Norwich after Mason Mount smashes home

Mason Mount has doubled Chelsea’s lead against Norwich City with a thunderous effort which he smashed into the back of the net. 

Having provided the assist for Trevor Chalobah’s opener, Mount then got himself in on the action when Kai Havertz slipped him in on the edge of the area.

A brilliant touch allowed the England international to dummy the defender, which gave him the space to smash his effort into the top bins of the goal.

It comes after sanctions were placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich earlier today, which has left many questioning what the club’s future has in store.

You can watch the goal below

