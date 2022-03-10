Video: Ruben Neves channels Eric Cantona with an outstanding chip vs Watford

Great players tend to have one defining moment that you instantly think of when their name comes up, and for Eric Cantona, it was his iconic chip and celebration for Man United against Sunderland.

This effort tonight from Ruben Neves may not go down in the history books in the same way and it didn’t kiss the post on its way in, but it’s still an outstanding finish and really put some gloss on the scoreline against Watford tonight:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Ruben Neves does not know how to score normal goals ? Wolves crush Watford 4-0 to end their losing streak. pic.twitter.com/jMCNSNYViH — SuperSport ? (@SuperSportTV) March 10, 2022

It’s an uninspiring defeat from Watford who are fast running out of time to escape the relegation zone, while it puts Wolves firmly back in the hunt for European football after a run of three straight defeats.