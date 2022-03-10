A section of Chelsea’s away support have been heard chanting the name of club owner Roman Abramovich prior to kick-off against Norwich City.

Chelsea fans chanted the name “Abramovich” following a barrage of sanctions placed on the Russian oligarch by the UK government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has also seen shirt sponsor Three suspend its deal with The Blues until further notice.

A group of supporters also chanted his name during a show of solidarity for Ukraine during their last fixture.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ultimately ran out 3-1 winners, with goals from Trevor Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea fans chant "Roman Abramovich" before kick-off against Norwich City pic.twitter.com/JMMLwES5gJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 10, 2022

