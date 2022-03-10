Video: Three suspend Chelsea sponsorship and request branding removal

Chelsea sponsor Three has requested the club to remove their branding from their shirts and from around Stamford Bridge. 

It comes after the Mobile Network requested Chelsea temporarily suspend their partnership with them until further notice.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a barrage of sanctions from the UK government earlier today as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Consequently, a number of Chelsea operations have been effectively frozen, with the club no longer able to buy or sell players or sell match tickets or merchandise from its store.

You can watch the full video below.

