Chelsea sponsor Three has requested the club to remove their branding from their shirts and from around Stamford Bridge.

It comes after the Mobile Network requested Chelsea temporarily suspend their partnership with them until further notice.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a barrage of sanctions from the UK government earlier today as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Consequently, a number of Chelsea operations have been effectively frozen, with the club no longer able to buy or sell players or sell match tickets or merchandise from its store.

? BREAKING ? Chelsea's sponsor Three has asked the club to remove their branding from their shirts immediately as they suspend the deal. pic.twitter.com/Ylam5eCDdg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 10, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports