Video: Trevor Chalobah lifts the mood by putting Chelsea ahead v Norwich

Trevor Chalobah has provided a mood lifter for Chelsea as he put The Blues a goal ahead against Norwich City.

Earlier today, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had sanctions placed against him by the UK government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This means Chelsea FC as one of his assets has been frozen and had its future thrown into disarray.

However, the club have been allowed to continue playing its matches and pay staff.

Cobham academy graduate Chalobah nodded home the opener against Norwich inside three minutes, as he glanced on Mason Mount’s corner and into the net.

