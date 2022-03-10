Video: “We sweat it out” – Thomas Tuchel praises character and attitude of Chelsea team amid club sanctions

Chelsea FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the attitude and character of his team following tonight’s 3-1 win over Norwich City. 

Earlier today, the club was hit by a barrage of sanctions by the UK government after they froze the assets of Roman Abramovich, with shirt sponsor Three then adding to the woes of the club by requesting all branding of it are removed until further notice.

More Stories / Latest News
Euro giants could risk losing star player to sign Paul Pogba for free instead
Long-term transfer target of Arsenal and Man United nearing Juventus exit
Premier League clubs immediately look to take advantage of Chelsea’s situation with moves for young stars

However, despite the distractions, Tuchel’s side ran out 3-1 winners as they visited relegation battlers Norwich, with goals from Trevor Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz seeing them over the line.

You can watch Tuchel’s press conference below.

 

More Stories Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.