Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the attitude and character of his team following tonight’s 3-1 win over Norwich City.

Earlier today, the club was hit by a barrage of sanctions by the UK government after they froze the assets of Roman Abramovich, with shirt sponsor Three then adding to the woes of the club by requesting all branding of it are removed until further notice.

However, despite the distractions, Tuchel’s side ran out 3-1 winners as they visited relegation battlers Norwich, with goals from Trevor Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz seeing them over the line.

You can watch Tuchel’s press conference below.