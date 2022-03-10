Video: West Ham go behind against Sevilla after brilliant volley from Munir at a set-piece

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have gone behind against Europa League specialists Sevilla after a wonderful volley from Munir El Haddadi. 

Having held their own up the 60th minute, West Ham were then undone by a brilliantly crafted goal at a set-piece when they allowed Munir to ghost towards the far post unmarked to then volley home a sweet first-time effort into the opposite corner of Alphonse Areola’s net.

West Ham will be hoping they can at least take this score back home with them for the second leg.

More Stories / Latest News
Reinvented Newcastle star says he wants to stay with Magpies for ‘many years’
UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against PSG directors following conduct after Real Madrid loss
(Video) Antonio Conte says he is very worried about midfielder

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from UEFA Europa League and BT Sport

More Stories Munir munir el haddadi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.