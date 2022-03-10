Video: West Ham go behind against Sevilla after brilliant volley from Munir at a set-piece

West Ham United have gone behind against Europa League specialists Sevilla after a wonderful volley from Munir El Haddadi.

Having held their own up the 60th minute, West Ham were then undone by a brilliantly crafted goal at a set-piece when they allowed Munir to ghost towards the far post unmarked to then volley home a sweet first-time effort into the opposite corner of Alphonse Areola’s net.

West Ham will be hoping they can at least take this score back home with them for the second leg.

You can watch the full video below.

A beautifully controlled finish from Munir gives Sevilla the lead against West Ham! ? The technique on that strike… ??#UEL pic.twitter.com/iuZkpkFwvN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 10, 2022

Pictures from UEFA Europa League and BT Sport