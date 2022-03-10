“You know the answer” Steven Gerrard offers potential hope for Aston Villa over Coutinho transfer

The biggest clubs can always attract any player they want because they can pay wages that blow 99% of the footballing world out of the water financially, but it does come with a problem where it’s almost impossible to offload players if they don’t make the cut.

Barcelona have found that out in recent years as they continue to be saddled with players on astronomical wages and paying Phillipe Coutinho £480k per week just isn’t an option for most teams.

He’s really shone at Aston Villa as he’s playing for a manager who understands his qualities and he’s able to take on a talismanic role, so thoughts will immediately go to the summer and just how possible a permanent transfer will be.

Fabrizio Romano has looked at some comments from Steven Gerrard tonight, and it certainly sounds like efforts are going to be made to bring him in:

Steven Gerrard: “Philippe Coutinho is a joy to watch, we love him here. Buy option for €40m? It's more complicated than people think…”. ???? #AVFC “The option is there. If it was my money, I think you know the answer”, he added. pic.twitter.com/7YLqdbdurM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2022

Although the wages are the obvious problem, it has to be pointed out that €40m is still a serious investment for Villa to make, and it’s pretty clear that the player will either need to take a massive pay cut or Barca are going to have to keep paying him a sizeable amount for the remainder of his contract at the Nou Camp.

Simply getting him off the books and making some kind of saving still makes sense, but Villa fans may be slightly nervous that his form will attract interest from clubs who can offer Barca a more attractive financial package.

It’s still too early to tell how this will work out, perhaps Xavi might still have a plan for the Brazilian back in Spain, but it does sound like Villa will make every effort they can to give this a chance of happening.