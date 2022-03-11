Arsenal should sack Mikel Arteta to bring in Champions League winner, claims Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has claimed Arsenal should sack Mikel Arteta and bring in Thomas Tuchel.

Morgan took to Twitter on Friday morning to express his feelings on Arteta, which despite a relatively good season, aren’t very positive. Arsenal currently sit fourth in the Premier League, but Morgan wants his team pushing for the title and Champions League, as seen in the tweet below.

Morgan wants Arsenal to “break the bank” for Tuchel, due to his proven record and recently winning the Champions League. Despite Arsenal’s excellent form and hugely talented squad, that isn’t enough for the passionate Arsenal fan.

There have been plenty of positives surrounding Arsenal this season but Morgan has broken down the negatives regarding Arteta’s tenure. The North London club are currently in a transition, blending in youngsters and patience is needed for the manager to develop his side into title challengers.

Of course, Arteta isn’t a very experienced manager and Tuchel is the opposite. Success may not come instantly at The Emirates but they look like a club on the rise with the youngsters coming through.

Despite currently not being in Europe, Arsenal are in a battle for the top-four this season. With new signings expected in the summer and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli improving each game, Arsenal fans should be looking at the positive developments happening at the club.

 

 

