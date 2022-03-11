Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, despite him only joining the club at the start of this season.

Lukaku joined Chelsea last year for a fee of £97.5m, breaking the club’s transfer record.

According to Super Deporte, Diego Simeone is a big fan of the Belgian striker and are interested in bringing him to Madrid if the opportunity arises this summer. Lukaku has only managed five league goals this season, after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Lukaku is reportedly keen to leave the club, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. They may find it difficult to find a club willing to sign the striker, due to the fee it cost to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will want to recoup the majority of the money they paid for the 28-year-old, which could price out interested parties.

Chelsea are in excellent form in recent weeks, partly due to the increased performances of Kai Havertz. The German international has been operating in a centre forward role, and has scored four goals in as many games.

If Chelsea can manage to get a sizeable fee for Lukaku, cutting their losses may be the best option. With the resurgence of Havertz and Armando Broja performing well out on loan, their problems in attack could be solved in-house.