Chelsea are set to miss out on £540m, with another sponsor considering ending their relationship with the club.

Chelsea signed a £900m deal with Nike in 2016 with a 15-year contract. After just six years, Nike are considering ending their relationship with the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, with his assets being frozen. This prompted Three to end their sponsorship deal with Chelsea, and now Nike are expected to follow suit. The deal with phone company Three was worth just £40m, a drop in the ocean compared to the monumental sponsorship with Nike.

Three have demanded that Chelsea remove the sponsor from their kits, with their logo placed in the centre on the front of the shirt. Chelsea’s shirts are made by Nike, so it will be interesting to see what demands they make to Chelsea, and whether the club can continue to wear their kits.

If Chelsea agree a deal with a new buyer in the next few weeks, then the brands may restart their contracts with the club. As it stands, Nike and Three reportedly don’t want their names linked with the club.