Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford could join either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, who has admitted that he ‘could see’ the England international joining one of the Red Devils’ biggest domestic rivals.

Rashford, 24, has endured a torrid run of form and after scoring just five goals in as many months looks to be suffering from a huge loss of confidence.

In fact, so unhappy does the wide-forward look that, according to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old is ‘considering’ his Old Trafford future – sparking speculation he could be sold in the summer.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Kenny, who while speaking to Football Insider, said: “It would be a massive blow for them.

“I have no doubt, if Rashford leaves, he will stay in the Premier League.

“They will be making a rival stronger. He’s good enough to play for Chelsea or Tottenham, and I could see him there.

“I think a move to Man City is probably off the cards though. If Man United don’t want to keep him there will be a lot of interest.

“Those other clubs are better to be at as well because Man United are going nowhere.

“I know he’s a Manchester boy but you have to do what is best for your career and a move to London to pay for a club who are always in the Champions League must be appealing to a player like Rashford.“

Since establishing himself as a United first-team player in 2016, Rashford has featured in 295 matches, in all competitions, scoring 93 times along the way.