Fabrizio Romano offers worrying update for Liverpool over Mo Salah’s future

We’ve seen enough players thrive after hitting 30 to know that they still have a few great years left, but it’s also still a huge gamble to pay top-level money to anyone entering the back-end of their career.

Mo Salah is still an exceptional footballer so there’s no chance that Liverpool will want to move on from him, but something may have to be decided soon as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

That potentially puts the Egyptian star in a position of strength this summer as Liverpool will be desperate to either keep him or at least get a fee, but this update from Fabrizio Romano does indicate that nothing is going to be decided soon:

Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand ??? #LFC Mo’s priority is to stay – but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move. More: https://t.co/QGTdcXpa79 pic.twitter.com/2cAY6KmmkV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

There are also a few other factors that could come into this – He’ll want to be paid like a star and it’s potentially his last chance to earn a long-term contract so Liverpool could be looking at a long-term commitment, while it’s also possible that he might be looking for one final challenge and that could also lead to him pushing for an exit.

Roberto Firmino has already turned 30 and Sadio Mane isn’t far behind so Liverpool may need to overhaul their forward line at some point soon, but it still makes sense to build it all around Salah so the fans will be hoping that something can be sorted out fairly quickly.