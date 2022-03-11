Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour wants the North London club to sign Marcus Rashford, who reportedly wants to leave Manchester United.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “I am sure lots of clubs will be enquiring about Marcus Rashford if he was available in the summer. Certainly Arsenal, I would love him to come to Arsenal.”

Rashford is said to be unhappy with his lack of game time at United, and is looking for a move in the summer, according to The Guardian.

The England international has adapted his game to play as a wide player over the last few years, but he did originally start as a striker.

The 24-year-old could revive his career at Arsenal, especially if they were to play him down the middle, the position he played when he burst onto the scene. With plenty of competition in wide positions, Arsenal are lacking in numbers up top.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts both expire in the summer and The Standard have reported that Mikel Arteta will be looking for two strikers in the summer.

If the Arsenal manager can get Rashford back to his best in a central role, it could be a fantastic signing.