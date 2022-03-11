Former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov has named four players he believes the club should be looking to sign this summer.

As reported by The Express, Berbatov believes Manchester United need to improve the spine of their team, naming a centre-back, a centre-midfielder and two strikers they should be looking to sign.

Berbatov wants the best for his former club, but may have been fairly unrealistic in some of his suggestions. The two strikers he’s named are Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Both players look set to leave their respective clubs, but Manchester United will struggle to attract this calibre of player, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The midfielders at Manchester United have come under significant criticism in the last few years and Berbatov has tipped an Italian midfielder to be the answer to the problems. “I like Marco Verratti. I just think he’s unbelievable on the ball with everything he’s doing,” said Berbatov.

Again, possibly an unrealistic target, however, the 29-year-old might be interested in a new challenge after once again, failing to win a Champions League with PSG.

The final player Berbatov has urged United to look at is Antonio Rudiger. The current Chelsea player is out of contract at the end of the season and Berbatov believes he’s got the qualities to be a star at the club. “He’s aggressive. He’s good on the ball, so he can be a good choice,” said the Bulgarian.

With the current turmoil at Stamford Bridge, it’s looking increasingly likely that Rudiger will leave the club. Unfortunately for Berbatov, it’s been reported by Caught Offside that Rudiger’s team are hoping for a move to PSG.