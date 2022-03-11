Jadon Sancho has claimed a lot of his International teammates tried to convince him to join their respective clubs.

Before moving to Manchester United, Sancho spent the summer at the European Championships with England. During this time, many players were attempting to convince the 21-year-old to join their club.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Sancho said: “I’ve met Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw with the national team. They always said: Come to United. There were also the guys from Chelsea and Liverpool, who all tried to convince me of their club, but it only really got serious after the European Championship.”

Despite picking up form in recent weeks, Sancho has struggled to adapt to life back in England. In and out of the United team, and not hitting the heights he did at his previous club, it could have been a completely different story if he had listened to his Chelsea and Liverpool friends with England.

Chelsea in particular, seem to have a lot of wide players but not many who have cemented a position in the side. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all rotated regularly, only managing 31 league starts between them.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are often deployed out wide, and the signing of Sancho could have been the answer to Chelsea’s wide problems.