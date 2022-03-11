Manchester United are set to undergo some big changes this summer.

Not only is interim manager Ralf Rangnick expected to make way for a permanent boss, but several first-team players are also likely to move on once their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are all approaching the end of their deals and look increasingly less likely to continue their stays at Old Trafford.

However, after a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed forward and academy product Marcus Rashford was also ‘considering’ his future following a dip in game-time, the Red Devils must now brace themselves for a summer of speculation.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He’s concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he’s always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Although Rashford, 24, burst onto the scene under former boss Louis Van Gaal, now a fully-fledged senior pro, the England international has found himself desperately short of form.

The last five months have seen the 24-year-old score just as many goals – a standard well below earlier expectations.

Writing in a recent article for the Guardian, journalist and CaughtOffside TV regular guest Jamie Jackson has assessed the wide attackers’ options ahead of what could be a pivotal summer transfer window.

“Even if Liverpool were interested it seems incredible United would allow Rashford to go to their fiercest rival and/or he would want to go there for the same reason,” Jackson wrote.

“Manchester City: doubtful – Pep Guardiola wants a proven prolific No 9; Rashford is not this. Fifty-eight league goals in 197 appearances (3.39 per strike) is his ratio.

“Chelsea? For now, the club cannot buy anyone.”

Speaking in a press conference on Friday afternoon, boss Rangnick, as quoted by MEN, addressed Rashford’s form.

“To play on the same level he trains,” Rangnick replied to reporters when asked what Rashford could do to earn his place back. “This is all, we spoke about that a week ago, two weeks ago in a press conference.

“Marcus is training well, he’s got an abundance of talent, he’s got almost everything you need for a modern striker, it’s about transforming the performance of the training sessions into the regular games.”

The Red Devils will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League but it remains to be seen whether or not Rashford is in line to feature.